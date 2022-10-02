  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

15 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

15 Day Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 53 cruises

Noordam
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

28 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

2,152 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Noordam
Noordam

39 Night
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Westerdam
Westerdam

51 Night
South Pacific Australia & New Zealand CollectorDetails

1,067 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

39 Night
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

36 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

1,067 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

367 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Feb 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Night
Australia, Fiji & French PolynesiaDetails

201 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Mar 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

48 Night
South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand CollectorDetails

790 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

2 Week British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Eastern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Eastern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Western Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Western Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week Baltic Sea Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent