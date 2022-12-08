  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Tahiti to the South Pacific

Cruises from Tahiti to the South Pacific

We found you 152 cruises

Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,064 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Sep 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

17 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

300 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 8, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 10/4 and your partner will get 50% off their voyage
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

278 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Mar 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

385 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-pptDetails

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

306 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Package With Air 10d+...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Cruises from Auckland to the South Pacific

Cruises from Auckland to the South Pacific

414 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to the South Pacific

Cruises from Brisbane to the South Pacific

246 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns to the South Pacific

Cruises from Cairns to the South Pacific

156 Reviews
Cruises from Honolulu to the South Pacific

Cruises from Honolulu to the South Pacific

747 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to the South Pacific

Cruises from Los Angeles to the South Pacific

616 Reviews
Cruises from Melbourne to the South Pacific

Cruises from Melbourne to the South Pacific

259 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego to the South Pacific

Cruises from San Diego to the South Pacific

348 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore to the South Pacific

Cruises from Singapore to the South Pacific

657 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to the South Pacific

Cruises from Sydney to the South Pacific

749 Reviews
Cruises from Tahiti to the South Pacific

Cruises from Tahiti to the South Pacific

205 Reviews
Cruises from Tanah Ampo to the South Pacific

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to the South Pacific

147 Reviews
Cruises from California to the South Pacific

Cruises from California to the South Pacific

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 30th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent