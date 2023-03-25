  • Newsletter
Holland America Noordam Cruises to the South Pacific

Holland America Noordam Cruises to the South Pacific

We found you 9 cruises

Noordam
Noordam

39 Night
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Noordam
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
48 Night
South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand CollectorDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
39 Night
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing CollectorDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
