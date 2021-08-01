  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2021
Baltic Sea
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
British IslesDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Northern Isles & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

12 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Norse Legends & British IslesDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

20 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
Jewels Of The Baltic & Iberian AdventureDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter

7 Night
Viking Shores & FjordsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Jewel of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Jupiter

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

13 Night
Baltic & St. Pete VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

