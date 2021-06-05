  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2021 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cancellation Information

June 2021
Baltic Sea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Fortuna

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

9 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Jacques Cartier

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Favolosa

14 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Jacques Cartier

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Favolosa

9 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

12 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Favolosa

14 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Bremerhaven
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

9 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Favolosa

8 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

94 Reviews
Leaving:Ijmuiden
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAperla

10 Night
Norwegens FjordeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
