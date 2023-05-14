  • Newsletter
15 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

15 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 164 cruises

Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

21 Night
Viking Sagas & Baltic JewelsDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Neptune
Ship Exterior on Viking Orion

28 Night
Scandinavia & The British IslesDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Greenwich
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

25 Night
Northern Isles & Iberian AdventureDetails

212 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Baltic Jewels & Norse LegendsDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Midnight Sun & Legends Of The FjordsDetails

212 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Baltic Jewels & Northern IslesDetails

212 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Jewels Of The British Isles & South IcelandDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,275 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Scandinavian Fjords Capitals & Northern IslesDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,275 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Jewels Of The British Isles & Icelandic IntrigueDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,275 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,275 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
