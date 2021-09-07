  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
15 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic Favorite
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

28 Night
Baltic & British Isles ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Baltic Jewels & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

30 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

15 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

28 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

19 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

35 Night
British Isles Spitsbergen & Iceland Fjords Explo...Details

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
Northern Isles & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

21 Night
Spitsbergen & Icelandic Fjords ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

28 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

28 Night
Midnight Sun & Northern Capitals ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
European Splendor & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

30 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

20 Night
Norse Legends & Baltic JewelsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

26 Night
Baltic Jewels & Northern IslesDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Northern Isles & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Viking Sagas & Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
