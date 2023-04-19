  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

10-14 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

10-14 Day Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 463 cruises

Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jul 26, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jul 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Insignia
Insignia

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

490 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,912 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

737 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
North Sea And Scottish ExplorerDetails

64 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

210 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

737 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,619 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,912 Reviews
Leaving:Le Havre
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 24, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day USA Cruises

10 Day USA Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Canada & New England Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Canary Islands Cruises

10 Day Canary Islands Cruises

10 Day Greece Cruises

10 Day Greece Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Trans-Ocean Cruises

10 Day Trans-Ocean Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 1st, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent