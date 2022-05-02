  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

12 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Norway Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Baltic Capitals VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
St. Pete & The Baltic VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

10 Night
Ireland Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,571 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 72% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Gdansk (Warsaw), Reykjavik, Stavanger and Greenock (Glasgow) during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Lisbon, Dover, Southampton, Stockholm and Portsmouth. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 3rd, 2021.

