  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Ancona to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Ancona to the Baltic Sea

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

951 Reviews
Cruises from Ancona to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Ancona to the Baltic Sea

28 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

1,407 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

726 Reviews
Cruises from Bordeaux to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Bordeaux to the Baltic Sea

55 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea

1,249 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Edinburgh to the Baltic Sea

213 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Genoa to the Baltic Sea

448 Reviews
Cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea

287 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

152 Reviews
Cruises from Helsinki to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Helsinki to the Baltic Sea

935 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

53 Reviews
Cruises from Limassol to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Limassol to the Baltic Sea

87 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Manhattan to the Baltic Sea

1,141 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

145 Reviews
Cruises from Rosyth to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Rosyth to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

902 Reviews
Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from New York to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

424 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Ijmuiden to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 29th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent