  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Paris to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Paris to the Baltic Sea

We found you 1 cruise

Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

351 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea

902 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Piraeus to the Baltic Sea

1,376 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Bergen to the Baltic Sea

715 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Edinburgh to the Baltic Sea

211 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Genoa to the Baltic Sea

445 Reviews
Cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Greenock (Glasgow) to the Baltic Sea

283 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Hamburg to the Baltic Sea

152 Reviews
Cruises from Helsinki to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Helsinki to the Baltic Sea

929 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Istanbul to the Baltic Sea

405 Reviews
Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Kiel to the Baltic Sea

51 Reviews
Cruises from Limassol to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Limassol to the Baltic Sea

86 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Marseille to the Baltic Sea

896 Reviews
Cruises from Paris to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Paris to the Baltic Sea

219 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Reykjavik to the Baltic Sea

139 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Rotterdam to the Baltic Sea

142 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Stockholm to the Baltic Sea

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tromso to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Tromso to the Baltic Sea

97 Reviews
Cruises from Canary Wharf to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Canary Wharf to the Baltic Sea

65 Reviews
Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Warnemunde to the Baltic Sea

421 Reviews
Cruises from Portsmouth to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Portsmouth to the Baltic Sea

29 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden to the Baltic Sea

Cruises from Ijmuiden to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 6th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.