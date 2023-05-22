More about the Baltic Sea
What is the best time to cruise to the Baltic Sea?
Though the summer months of July and August are the busiest for Baltic Sea cruises, many cruise lines offer sailings from late April through September. For more: Baltic Sea Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to the Baltic Sea?
Nearly all of the mainstream cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Holland America, Celebrity, Disney and Norwegian Cruise Line, offer Baltic Sea cruises as well as luxury lines like Crystal, Oceania, Silversea and more.
What are some things to do in the Baltic Sea?
A port stop in St. Petersburg, Russia is the highlight of every Baltic Sea cruise, and many cruise lines overnight there so that cruisers can see as much as possible including the Hermitage and any of the city's stunning palaces. Additional port stops might include Copenhagen, where you can visit Tivoli Gardens, and Helsinki, where museum-hopping and spending hours enjoying the waterfront are popular diversions.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Baltic Sea?
Yes, a passport is required for countries visited on Baltic Sea cruises. Russian visas might also be required; consult with your cruise line.
What should I pack for a cruise to the Baltic Sea?
Sturdy and comfortable walking shoes are an absolute must for traversing the old cobblestone streets in many Baltic ports, as well as light layers since temperatures can vary greatly throughout the day -- even in the summertime.