MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 191 cruises

MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

484 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seascape
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

15 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

448 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

484 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Valencia
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Madeira
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

373 Reviews
Leaving:Le Havre
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

60 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

373 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

60 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

484 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
