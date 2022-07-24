  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

We found you 38 cruises

Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

11 Night
Scandinavia & Northern EuropeDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,776 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Israel & Egypt CruiseDetails

1,477 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Northern EuropeDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Australian itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Best Of Northern Europe CruiseDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

2,776 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Scandinavia & Northern EuropeDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,603 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mamma Mia CruiseDetails

1,477 Reviews
Leaving:Limassol
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Scandinavia & Northern EuropeDetails

1,435 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Celebrity Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cunard Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cunard Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Disney Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Disney Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Holland America Line Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Holland America Line Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Princess Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Seabourn Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Silversea Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Silversea Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Windstar Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Windstar Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Costa Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Costa Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Hurtigruten Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Oceania Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Oceania Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

MSC Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Azamara Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Ponant Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Viking Ocean Cruises to the Baltic Sea

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 19th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.