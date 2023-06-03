  • Newsletter
Baltic Sea Cruises

Stockholm, Sweden (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Baltic Sea Cruises

Once sailed by explorers of the Viking Age, the Baltic is home to a myriad of cultures, languages and storied pasts. The northernmost region of Europe encompasses the Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Most Baltic cruises overnight in glorious St. Petersburg, Russia; stops in historic Tallinn, Estonia, and Warenmude, Germany - gateway to Berlin - are also possible. The breathtaking Norwegian fjords represent a world all in its own.

  • More about the Baltic Sea

  • What is the best time to cruise to the Baltic Sea?

  • Which cruise lines go to the Baltic Sea?

We found you 1,023 cruises

Sirena
Sirena

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

253 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Holland America Rotterdam
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

9 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,927 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
9 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,927 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

749 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

749 Reviews
Leaving:Oslo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

7 Night
Islands Of Iceland & ScotlandDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - BalticDetails

2,927 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
7 Night
Northern Icelandic GemsDetails

62 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

128 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

225 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

More about the Baltic Sea

What is the best time to cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Though the summer months of July and August are the busiest for Baltic Sea cruises, many cruise lines offer sailings from late April through September. For more: Baltic Sea Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the Baltic Sea?

Nearly all of the mainstream cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Holland America, Celebrity, Disney and Norwegian Cruise Line, offer Baltic Sea cruises as well as luxury lines like Crystal, Oceania, Silversea and more.

What are some things to do in the Baltic Sea?

A port stop in St. Petersburg, Russia is the highlight of every Baltic Sea cruise, and many cruise lines overnight there so that cruisers can see as much as possible including the Hermitage and any of the city's stunning palaces. Additional port stops might include Copenhagen, where you can visit Tivoli Gardens, and Helsinki, where museum-hopping and spending hours enjoying the waterfront are popular diversions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Yes, a passport is required for countries visited on Baltic Sea cruises. Russian visas might also be required; consult with your cruise line.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Baltic Sea?

Sturdy and comfortable walking shoes are an absolute must for traversing the old cobblestone streets in many Baltic ports, as well as light layers since temperatures can vary greatly throughout the day -- even in the summertime.

