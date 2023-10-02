  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
October 2023 Cruises to Canada & New England

We found you 30 cruises

Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia
Insignia

11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

298 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Fall Foliage Southbound CruiseDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

539 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

539 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

198 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Canada & New England - Other Details

2,053 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

2,833 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
10 Nt Fall Foliage NorthboundDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,571 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Canada/new England CruiseDetails

1,418 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Oct 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

2,580 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Fall Foliage Southbound CruiseDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Oct 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,667 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,360 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

2,580 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,667 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.