Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

8 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

15 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

10 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

10 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

11 Night
New England CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Autumn TapestryDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Skyscrapers & WaterfallsDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Fall's GrandeurDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Northeast GemsDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Autumn In The NortheastDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
New England TreasuresDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Essential NortheastDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

8 Night
Citadels & CottagesDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Canada & New England. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Canada & New England cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute Canada & New England cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Canada & New England cruises often sail to Bar Harbor, Montreal, Hamilton, Boston and Portland (Maine) during their cruise itinerary. Canada & New England cruises could leave from Boston, Montreal, Bayonne, Quebec City and the East Coast. Most commonly, Canada & New England cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 5th, 2021.

