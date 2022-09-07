The season for Canada/New England cruises is quite limited, due to the region's frigid and long winter season. There are sailings October available from May through October, with the most popular time being between August and for those hoping to enjoy the fall foliage. Keep in mind that outside of July and August, evening and overnight temperatures can be quite chilly, so you might not be spending too much time on the outdoor decks. For more: Canada & New England Cruise Tips.