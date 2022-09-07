What is the best time to cruise to Canada & New England?
The season for Canada/New England cruises is quite limited, due to the region's frigid and long winter season. There are sailings October available from May through October, with the most popular time being between August and for those hoping to enjoy the fall foliage. Keep in mind that outside of July and August, evening and overnight temperatures can be quite chilly, so you might not be spending too much time on the outdoor decks. For more: Canada & New England Cruise Tips.
Which cruise lines go to Canada & New England?
Popular cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival and Royal Caribbean offer Canada/New England sailings in the fall, and lines including Holland America and Princess sail a number of cruises throughout the region's entire season. Seabourn and Silversea also offer cruise options for luxury-lovers.
What are some things to do in Canada & New England?
Outdoor exploration is the major draw in much of the region, but there are also a number of sophisticated and interesting cities to explore in Canada and New England, including Boston, Quebec City and Montreal. Adventure-lovers can go kayaking in Saint John, hike Acadia National Park near Bar Harbor, or hop on a sailboat in Halifax. Be sure to sample local delicacies like lobster and maple syrup. For more: Tips on Planning a Family Cruise to Canada and New England.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Canada & New England?
As long as your cruise starts and ends in a U.S. port (like Boston or New York), Americans aren't required to bring a passport for Canada/New England cruises. However, we always recommend having one on you, just in case travel plans were to change in a Canadian port of call.
What should I pack for a cruise to Canada & New England?
Sunny days can be quite warm in this region despite nighttime temperatures that can feel wintry as early as August, so layers are necessary. Be sure to have a warm sweater or light jacket at all times, as well as comfortable walking shoes and perhaps hiking boots as well.