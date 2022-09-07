  • Newsletter
Canada & New England Cruises

Bar Harbor (Photo:Romiana Lee/Shutterstock)

About Canada & New England Cruises

New England and Canada cruises offer sophisticated, eye-catching ports of call. Take in the sights of the Atlantic Ocean coast, enjoy whale watching, and see the beautiful fall foliage. Newport, Portland and Bar Harbor are quaint towns with lighthouses and crab shacks. Explore Canada's Maritime provinces, including Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Finally, immerse yourself in French Canada with stops in Quebec's cities and countryside.

  • More about Canada & New England

  • What is the best time to cruise to Canada & New England?

  • Which cruise lines go to Canada & New England?

We found you 216 cruises

Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England Round-trip New York: Bar Harb...Details

3,705 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England Round-trip New York: Portland...Details

3,705 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England From Boston To Quebec CityDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition RIB Zodiacs Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)

12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

205 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

528 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,658 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,588 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England Round-trip Boston: Portland &...Details

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,438 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

181 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England From Quebec City To BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England From Quebec City To BostonDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

2,158 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Canada & New England

What is the best time to cruise to Canada & New England?

The season for Canada/New England cruises is quite limited, due to the region's frigid and long winter season. There are sailings October available from May through October, with the most popular time being between August and for those hoping to enjoy the fall foliage. Keep in mind that outside of July and August, evening and overnight temperatures can be quite chilly, so you might not be spending too much time on the outdoor decks. For more: Canada & New England Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Canada & New England?

Popular cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival and Royal Caribbean offer Canada/New England sailings in the fall, and lines including Holland America and Princess sail a number of cruises throughout the region's entire season. Seabourn and Silversea also offer cruise options for luxury-lovers.

What are some things to do in Canada & New England?

Outdoor exploration is the major draw in much of the region, but there are also a number of sophisticated and interesting cities to explore in Canada and New England, including Boston, Quebec City and Montreal. Adventure-lovers can go kayaking in Saint John, hike Acadia National Park near Bar Harbor, or hop on a sailboat in Halifax. Be sure to sample local delicacies like lobster and maple syrup. For more: Tips on Planning a Family Cruise to Canada and New England.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Canada & New England?

As long as your cruise starts and ends in a U.S. port (like Boston or New York), Americans aren't required to bring a passport for Canada/New England cruises. However, we always recommend having one on you, just in case travel plans were to change in a Canadian port of call.

What should I pack for a cruise to Canada & New England?

Sunny days can be quite warm in this region despite nighttime temperatures that can feel wintry as early as August, so layers are necessary. Be sure to have a warm sweater or light jacket at all times, as well as comfortable walking shoes and perhaps hiking boots as well.

