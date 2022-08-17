  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Reykjavik to Canada & New England

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Fram
Fram

17 Night
Northwest Passage CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Star Pride
Star Pride

14 Night
Greenland: North Atlantic Odyssey 14d Rey-mtr Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)

12 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to Canada & New England

Cruises from Baltimore to Canada & New England

379 Reviews
Cruises from Boston to Canada & New England

Cruises from Boston to Canada & New England

719 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Canada & New England

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Canada & New England

2,215 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Canada & New England

Cruises from Hamburg to Canada & New England

150 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Canada & New England

Cruises from Southampton to Canada & New England

1,061 Reviews
Cruises from Montreal to Canada & New England

Cruises from Montreal to Canada & New England

89 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to Canada & New England

Cruises from Manhattan to Canada & New England

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to Canada & New England

Cruises from Bayonne to Canada & New England

799 Reviews
Cruises from Norfolk to Canada & New England

Cruises from Norfolk to Canada & New England

25 Reviews
Cruises from Quebec City to Canada & New England

Cruises from Quebec City to Canada & New England

329 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik to Canada & New England

Cruises from Reykjavik to Canada & New England

138 Reviews
Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

Cruises from Toronto to Canada & New England

3 Reviews
Cruises from Vancouver to Canada & New England

Cruises from Vancouver to Canada & New England

741 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Canada & New England

Cruises from New York to Canada & New England

Cruises from London to Canada & New England

Cruises from London to Canada & New England

Cruises from Florida to Canada & New England

Cruises from Florida to Canada & New England

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 16th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.