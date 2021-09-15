  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Canada & New England
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Viking Ocean Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

12 Night
Eastern Seaboard ExplorerDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Sunny Days Ahead Sale: Free Tips Aboard Norwegian
Hurry to scoop up free pre-paid gratuities when you set sail with Norwegian Cruise Line – exclusively from CruisesOnly! Plus, add on the bonus offer of your choice: up to $1,500 extra to spend on board, up to a $1,500 Visa® Prepaid Card, or up to $2,000 cash back. Book by Friday.
Read More

Cheap Canada & New England Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Canada & New England. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Canada & New England cruises. Save up to 25% on last minute Canada & New England cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Canada & New England cruises often sail to Halifax, Montreal, New York (Manhattan), Boston and Gaspe during their cruise itinerary. Canada & New England cruises could leave from Montreal. Most commonly, Canada & New England cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.