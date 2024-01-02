  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Australia & New Zealand Cruise Deals

Australia & New Zealand Cruise Deals

We found you 12 cruises

Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

463 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

16 Night
New Zealand & Australia VoyageDetails

791 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Australia/new Zealand VoyageDetails

791 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

22 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

567 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,546 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Sampler CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Melbourne & Hobart CruiseDetails

1,910 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

380 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Queensland CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 12, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Tasmania & Adelaide CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

4th of July Luxury Sale: Up to $5,000 in Savings
Early access to up to $5,000 in savings and up to $1,700 Onboard Credit as well as Free Air, 2-category upgrade, Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Exclusive Unpublished Pricing on brands such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Scenic, Explora Journeys, Oceania, Viking, Azamara, and more!
Read More

Cheap Australia & New Zealand Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Australia & New Zealand. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Australia & New Zealand cruises. Save up to 50% on last minute Australia & New Zealand cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Australia & New Zealand cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Auckland, Melbourne, Dunedin and Hobart during their cruise itinerary. Australia & New Zealand cruises could leave from Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Tanah Ampo. Most commonly, Australia & New Zealand cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 2nd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.