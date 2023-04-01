  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

We found you 8 cruises

Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

11 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

666 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Feel Free at Sea with Norwegian

Get the most from your cruise with these offers:

  • Exclusive: up to $1,000 to spend on board
  • 30% off all cruise fares
  • Take All Free at Sea Deals, including free open bar
  • BOGO airfare: buy 1 flight, get the 2nd free

Cruise Wise (WTH Marketing)

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Sampler CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

476 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

476 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

December 2021 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

December 2021 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

February 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

February 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

March 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

March 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

May 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

May 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

June 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

June 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

July 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

July 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

August 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

August 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

September 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

September 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

October 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

October 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

November 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

November 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

December 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

December 2022 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

January 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

February 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

February 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

March 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

March 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

April 2023 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.