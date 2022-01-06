  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Australia & New Zealand Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Australia & New Zealand
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

21 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Coral Sea Crossing: New Caledonia To Australia 7d Nou-cns Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Noumea
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Coral Sea Crossing: New Caledonia To Australia 7d Cns-nou Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

16 Night
Australia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

20 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Grand Journey: Australia & Southeast AsiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

27 Night
Grand Journey: Lands Down UnderDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

13 Night
Remarkable Reefs & CulturesDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

16 Night
New Zealand Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

16 Night
Australia/new Zealand VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

15 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

15 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

100 Night
100 Nights Grand Journey: AsiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

16 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Luxury Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Luxury Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Family Friendly Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Family Friendly Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Singles Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Singles Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Cruises for the Disabled

Australia & New Zealand Cruises for the Disabled

Australia & New Zealand Senior Citizen Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Senior Citizen Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Fitness & Health Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Fitness & Health Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Gourmet Food Cruises

Australia & New Zealand Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.