Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Australia & New Zealand

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)

30 Night
Australia,new Zealand & IndonesiaDetails

484 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion
16 Night
Komodo & The Australian CoastDetails

484 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
21 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

385 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Laperouse
15 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Ponant
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
