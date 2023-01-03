What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Thanks to a rather temperate climate, there are cruises to the continent of Australia nearly year-round. The summer months Down Under are actually considered winter in the U.S., so that's the most popular time of year to visit (and when the vast majority of New Zealand port stops are scheduled). Just keep in mind that from December through February, it can get incredibly hot. For more: Australia Cruise Tips.