Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Sydney Opera House (Photo: Semisatch/Shutterstock)

About Australia & New Zealand Cruises

Between the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia is extraordinarily diverse in terms of its geography, wildlife and climate, with deserts, mountains and rainforests (not to mention those beloved Koala bears). Hardly limited to wilderness, Australia also boasts urban culture in Sydney and Melbourne. Famous as the set of the "Lord of the Rings" movies, New Zealand has unparalleled natural beauty (did we mention the Great Barrier Reef), as well as adventure sports and outstanding wine.

We found you 388 cruises

Noordam
Noordam

15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

10 Night
New Zealand Holiday CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Australia & New Zealand HolidayDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Fiji & Tonga CruiseDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

233 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

793 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Australia & New Zealand VoyageDetails

695 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

657 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Australia,new Zealand & IndonesiaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Australia & New Zealand

What is the best time to cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Thanks to a rather temperate climate, there are cruises to the continent of Australia nearly year-round. The summer months Down Under are actually considered winter in the U.S., so that's the most popular time of year to visit (and when the vast majority of New Zealand port stops are scheduled). Just keep in mind that from December through February, it can get incredibly hot. For more: Australia Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to Australia & New Zealand?

Pretty much all of the major cruise lines worldwide run Australia/New Zealand cruises, including popular lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity and luxury line Seabourn. P&O Cruises is the top choice amongst local Aussies. Many of the same lines stop in New Zealand, but only during the summer months --New Zealand tends to be much colder the rest of the year. There are also expedition lines like Lindblad and Coral Expeditions that make port stops in some of the smaller ports throughout New Zealand.

What are some things to do in Australia & New Zealand?

Australia is full of natural landmarks and world-class museums. Don't miss the beaches or snorkeling and diving the Great Barrier Reef; a stroll across the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney; and shopping and dining in Melbourne. New Zealand is decidedly more low-key and ideal for long strolls to take in the natural landscape, but visitors should also squeeze in an excursion to historic Christchurch.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises to Australia and/or New Zealand.

What should I pack for a cruise to Australia & New Zealand?

You'll want to be sure to pack lightweight clothing including plenty of shorts, t-shirts and sundresses, particularly if you're traveling in the region's mid-summer months. You'll definitely want a swimsuit and plenty of sunscreen as well. For more: What to Take to Australia on a Cruise.

