Middle East Cruises

Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed (Photo: Panuvat Ueachananon/Shutterstock)

About Middle East Cruises

The Middle East's exotic aura attracts history buffs and adventure seekers looking to expand their cultural horizons. Egypt's pyramids and Jordan's lost city of Petra are must-see landmarks, while souks (markets), breathtaking mosques and desert safaris also make for great exploring. Arabian Gulf cruises to the United Arab Emirates and Oman provide a look at the modern-day Middle East, with the world's biggest buildings and malls.

We found you 66 cruises

Celebrity Edge
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)

14 Night
Suez Canal CruiseDetails

683 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

727 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus

26 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

10 Night
Sparkling Sands & Cities Of The Persian Gulf 10d...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Naples
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Syracuse
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Arabian & India PearlsDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

137 Reviews
Leaving:Doha
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

303 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Middle East

What is the best time to cruise to the Middle East?

The Middle East cruise season is relatively short -- it runs from December through March. For those looking to save a bit of money, repositioning cruises before the start -- and at the very end -- of the season could be a good option.

Which cruise lines go to the Middle East?

Luxury cruise lines like Crystal, Silversea, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises are the major players when it comes Middle East cruises, but some mainstream lines including Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Princess, Celebrity, MSC and Costa all offer seasonal sailings as well as Middle East stops on world cruises and repositioning cruises. For more: Middle East Cruise Tips.

What are some things to do in the Middle East?

There are a huge number of historical and religious sights to explore throughout the Middle East including the pyramids in Egypt and the monastery of St. Catherine in Sharm al Sheik. Shop in massive malls in Dubai and traditional souks practically everywhere, dive and snorkel in ports like Aqaba and Salalah, and crash through sand dunes on dune buggies in Oman. Of course, a visit to any of the many ornate mosques throughout the region is a powerful experience for many.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Middle East?

Yes, passports are required for Middle East cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Middle East?

The Middle East is hot, so lightweight, breathable clothing and sun protection are essential. It's best to avoid revealing garments since modesty is important in the local culture. Additionally, women should be sure to pack a shawl or cardigan to wear when entering mosques.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

163 Reviews
Aqaba (Petra)

Aqaba (Petra)

76 Reviews
Aswan

Aswan

11 Reviews
Bahrain

Bahrain

15 Reviews
Doha

Doha

9 Reviews
Dubai

Dubai

261 Reviews
Khasab

Khasab

28 Reviews
Muscat

Muscat

181 Reviews
Salalah

Salalah

34 Reviews
Sharm-el-Sheikh

Sharm-el-Sheikh

1 Review
Sir Bani Yas Island

Sir Bani Yas Island

44 Reviews

