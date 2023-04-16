  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

1 Day Cruises to the Middle East

1 Day Cruises to the Middle East

We found you 75 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

21 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

301 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Edge
E G18 Deluxe Oceanview R (1)

14 Night
Suez Canal CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

18 Night
Wonders Of Arabia 18d Pir-dxbDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

301 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Arabian & India PearlsDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

128 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Sparkling Sands & Cities Of The Persian Gulf 10d...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

19 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

301 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

301 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

128 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Sparkling Sands & Cities Of The Persian Gulf 10d...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Feb 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Sparkling Sands & Cities Of The Persian Gulf 10d...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Dec 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

301 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 Transatlantic Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 USA Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Asia Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Bermuda Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Western Caribbean Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Europe Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Western Mediterranean Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Hawaii Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Indian Ocean Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 Mexican Riviera Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 South America Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Around the World Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Middle East Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Baltic Sea Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Transpacific Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Africa Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Pacific Coastal Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

1 Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent