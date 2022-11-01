  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Middle East Cruises

Grand Mosque Sheikh Zayed (Photo: Panuvat Ueachananon/Shutterstock)

About Middle East Cruises

The Middle East's exotic aura attracts history buffs and adventure seekers looking to expand their cultural horizons. Egypt's pyramids and Jordan's lost city of Petra are must-see landmarks, while souks (markets), breathtaking mosques and desert safaris also make for great exploring. Arabian Gulf cruises to the United Arab Emirates and Oman provide a look at the modern-day Middle East, with the world's biggest buildings and malls.

We found you 56 cruises

MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Middle East Cruise

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

14 Night
Suez Canal Cruise

637 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Oct 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

26 Night
Middle East Cruise

295 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

21 Night
Middle East Cruise

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipFull Details
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Middle East Cruise

295 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Pearls Of Arabia & India I I

119 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Middle East Cruise

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipFull Details
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East Cruise

Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East Cruise

295 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
23 Night
Middle East Cruise

295 Reviews
Leaving:Palermo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Middle East Cruise

706 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Dec 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Middle East Cruise

295 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East Cruise

295 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Persian Gulf Cruise

1 Review
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Nov 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Middle East Cruise

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
ItineraryShipFull Details
Mar 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about the Middle East

What is the best time to cruise to the Middle East?

The Middle East cruise season is relatively short -- it runs from December through March. For those looking to save a bit of money, repositioning cruises before the start -- and at the very end -- of the season could be a good option.

Which cruise lines go to the Middle East?

Luxury cruise lines like Crystal, Silversea, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises are the major players when it comes Middle East cruises, but some mainstream lines including Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Princess, Celebrity, MSC and Costa all offer seasonal sailings as well as Middle East stops on world cruises and repositioning cruises. For more: Middle East Cruise Tips.

What are some things to do in the Middle East?

There are a huge number of historical and religious sights to explore throughout the Middle East including the pyramids in Egypt and the monastery of St. Catherine in Sharm al Sheik. Shop in massive malls in Dubai and traditional souks practically everywhere, dive and snorkel in ports like Aqaba and Salalah, and crash through sand dunes on dune buggies in Oman. Of course, a visit to any of the many ornate mosques throughout the region is a powerful experience for many.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Middle East?

Yes, passports are required for Middle East cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the Middle East?

The Middle East is hot, so lightweight, breathable clothing and sun protection are essential. It's best to avoid revealing garments since modesty is important in the local culture. Additionally, women should be sure to pack a shawl or cardigan to wear when entering mosques.

