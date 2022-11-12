  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Crystal Cruises to the Middle East

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Middle East
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Crystal Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

17 Night
Grand Arabian GulfDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

18 Night
Grand Journey: Holy Land, Egypt & The AntiquitiesDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit
Crystal Esprit (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Yachting Havens & KingdomsDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Eilat
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony

17 Night
Grand Journey: Egypt & Israel To The UaeDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Red Sea ReverieDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

15 Night
Dazzling Dubai & Taj MahalDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

14 Night
Grand Journey: Arabian Peninsula AdventureDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

9 Night
Egyptian Treasures & Grecian GrandeurDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Eilat
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Into The Land Of The PharaohsDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Holy Land, Pyramids & PetraDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Larnaca
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Luxor & The Valley Of The KingsDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Petra, Holy Land & CyprusDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

12 Night
Holidays In The Holy LandDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Larnaca
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

7 Night
Egyptian EscapeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Eilat
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

10 Night
Arabian Peninsula ExplorerDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Eilat
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Holy Land Reverie & AntiquitiesDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Larnaca
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

11 Night
Glorious GatewaysDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Larnaca
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

7 Night
Pearls Of ArabiaDetails

323 Reviews
Leaving:Abu Dhabi
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Turquoise Coast To CyprusDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Rhodes
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Seabourn Cruises to the Middle East

Seabourn Cruises to the Middle East

Costa Cruises to the Middle East

Costa Cruises to the Middle East

Oceania Cruises to the Middle East

Oceania Cruises to the Middle East

MSC Cruises to the Middle East

MSC Cruises to the Middle East

AIDA Cruises to the Middle East

AIDA Cruises to the Middle East

Azamara Cruises to the Middle East

Azamara Cruises to the Middle East

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.