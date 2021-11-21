What is the best time to cruise to the Middle East?
The Middle East cruise season is relatively short -- it runs from December through March. For those looking to save a bit of money, repositioning cruises before the start -- and at the very end -- of the season could be a good option.
Which cruise lines go to the Middle East?
Luxury cruise lines like Crystal, Silversea, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises are the major players when it comes Middle East cruises, but some mainstream lines including Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Princess, Celebrity, MSC and Costa all offer seasonal sailings as well as Middle East stops on world cruises and repositioning cruises. For more: Middle East Cruise Tips.
What are some things to do in the Middle East?
There are a huge number of historical and religious sights to explore throughout the Middle East including the pyramids in Egypt and the monastery of St. Catherine in Sharm al Sheik. Shop in massive malls in Dubai and traditional souks practically everywhere, dive and snorkel in ports like Aqaba and Salalah, and crash through sand dunes on dune buggies in Oman. Of course, a visit to any of the many ornate mosques throughout the region is a powerful experience for many.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Middle East?
Yes, passports are required for Middle East cruises.
What should I pack for a cruise to the Middle East?
The Middle East is hot, so lightweight, breathable clothing and sun protection are essential. It's best to avoid revealing garments since modesty is important in the local culture. Additionally, women should be sure to pack a shawl or cardigan to wear when entering mosques.