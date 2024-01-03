  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
January 2024 Cruises to Around the World

January 2024 Cruises to Around the World

We found you 63 cruises

Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

128 Night
128-day Grand World VoyageDetails

1,003 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

52 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,161 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

120 Night
120 Night Viking World JourneysDetails

1,045 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,161 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
120 Night
120 Night Viking World JourneysDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
111 Night
111 Night World CruiseDetails

1,161 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
55 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,236 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
145 Night
145-day World Cruise: Extraordinary HorizonsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
96 Night
World CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
111 Night
111 Night World CruiseDetails

1,161 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
97 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,161 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
132 Night
132 Night World CruiseDetails

365 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
112 Night
112 Night World CruiseDetails

483 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
120 Night
120 Night World CruiseDetails

483 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
41 Night
World CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
