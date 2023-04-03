  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises to Around the World

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica

38 Night
World CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

20 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

23 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Africa's Atlantic Coast & Canary IslandsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Safaris & AntiquitiesDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Mombasa
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Lautoka
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Africa's Atlantic CoastDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Muscat
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
