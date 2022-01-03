  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Around the World Cruise Deals

Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

73 Night
World CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

42 Night
World CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

40 Night
World CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

97 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

77 Night
World CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

62 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

63 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

59 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

40 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

50 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

62 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

64 Night
World CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

46 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

39 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

55 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

39 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

41 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

72 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

119 Night
119 Nights Wild Kingdoms & Exotic DiscoveriesDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

49 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

128 Night
128 Nights Wild Kingdoms & Exotic DiscoveriesDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Serenity

140 Night
140 Nights Wild Kingdoms & Exotic DiscoveriesDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

49 Night
World CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

56 Night
Grand Caribbean Adventure 56d Ph1-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap World Cruise Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to World Cruise. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for World Cruise cruises. Save up to 48% on last minute World Cruise cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular World Cruise cruises often sail to Sydney (Australia), Dubai, Singapore, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur) and Colombo during their cruise itinerary. World Cruise cruises could leave from Southampton, Miami, London, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, World Cruise cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 7th, 2021.

