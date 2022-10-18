  • Newsletter
Cruises from Haifa Around the World

Cruises from Haifa Around the World

We found you 7 cruises

Star Pride
Windstar's stretched Star Pride (Photo/Melinda Crow)

17 Night
*new Mediterranean Odyssey 17d Hfa-bcnDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sirena
Sirena

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

240 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Vista
Oceania Vista (Image: Oceania Cruises)

18 Night
World CruiseDetails

Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Nautica
Nautica

21 Night
World CruiseDetails

356 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Mediterranean Odyssey 16d Hfa-bcnDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Oct 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

29 Night
World CruiseDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 29, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 19th, 2022.

