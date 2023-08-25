  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Barcelona Around the World

Cruises from Barcelona Around the World

We found you 41 cruises

Marina

20 Night
World Cruise

767 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Nautica

14 Night
World Cruise

375 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

30 Night
World Cruise

743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Star Legend

20 Night
Memoirs Of France & Iberia 20d Bcn-dlg

123 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Sponsored

Score for '24: Early Booking Sale

  • 7-Day Cruise Fares From $399 to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe & More
  • 3rd & 4th Guests Sail Free On Select Voyages
  • Get the best deal when you book your 2024 cruise NOW

Princess

13 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...

253 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Night
World Cruise

743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Bcn-vce

253 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...

253 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...

253 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Bcn-vce

253 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

40 Night
World Cruise

375 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

17 Night
World Cruise

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

127 Night
127 Night World Cruise

492 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

24 Night
World Cruise

767 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Bcn-vce

253 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Around the World

164 Reviews

Cruises from Amsterdam to Around the World

1,014 Reviews

Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

1,450 Reviews

Cruises from Barcelona to Around the World

2,547 Reviews

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Around the World

294 Reviews

Cruises from Callao to Around the World

110 Reviews

Cruises from Cape Town to Around the World

79 Reviews

Cruises from Colon to Around the World

511 Reviews

Cruises from Copenhagen to Around the World

1,257 Reviews

Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

189 Reviews

Cruises from Dublin to Around the World

339 Reviews

Cruises from Edinburgh to Around the World

217 Reviews

Cruises from Fremantle to Around the World

101 Reviews

Cruises from Genoa to Around the World

453 Reviews

Cruises from San Francisco to Around the World

414 Reviews

Cruises from San Juan to Around the World

4,348 Reviews

Cruises from Vancouver to Around the World

764 Reviews

Cruises from Yokohama to Around the World

Cruises from Tanah Ampo to Around the World

149 Reviews

Cruises from Florida to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map