  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruises from Bali Around the World

Cruises from Bali Around the World

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta

40 Night
World CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 23, 2025
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

25 Night
Indonesia & Australia Discovery 25d Boa-melDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Nov 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

30 Night
Indonesian Gems & The SeychellesDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Azamara Cruises Best Offer Yet

  • Save 40% and receive a $300 Onboard Credit
  • Access to hard-to-reach ports larger ships can’t
  • Enriching cultural programs and local events
  • Relaxed itineraries with more late nights and overnights

Azamara Club Cruises

Related Cruises

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Around the World

Cruises from Abu Dhabi to Around the World

160 Reviews
Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

Cruises from Piraeus to Around the World

1,415 Reviews
Cruises from Bali to Around the World

Cruises from Bali to Around the World

147 Reviews
Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Around the World

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok to Around the World

241 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados to Around the World

Cruises from Barbados to Around the World

1,749 Reviews
Cruises from Brisbane to Around the World

Cruises from Brisbane to Around the World

248 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires to Around the World

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Around the World

286 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns to Around the World

Cruises from Cairns to Around the World

159 Reviews
Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

Cruises from Darwin to Around the World

187 Reviews
Cruises from Dublin to Around the World

Cruises from Dublin to Around the World

335 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to Around the World

Cruises from Genoa to Around the World

451 Reviews
Cruises from Haifa to Around the World

Cruises from Haifa to Around the World

174 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg to Around the World

Cruises from Hamburg to Around the World

154 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Around the World

Cruises from Miami to Around the World

2,789 Reviews
Cruises from Puerto Caldera to Around the World

Cruises from Puerto Caldera to Around the World

320 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to Around the World

Cruises from San Juan to Around the World

4,325 Reviews
Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Around the World

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Around the World

123 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney to Around the World

Cruises from Sydney to Around the World

755 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama to Around the World

Cruises from Yokohama to Around the World

Cruises from Florida to Around the World

Cruises from Florida to Around the World

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 8th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent