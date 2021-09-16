  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Around the World Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
World Cruise
Any
Any
Any
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Star Legend
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend

21 Night
Monet, Matisse & Picasso: Trail Of Artistes 21d Lon-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend

15 Night
Scenic Scandinavia & The Baltic’s Best 15d Sto-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Stornoway
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend

18 Night
Mediterranean Memoirs 18d Lis-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting
Star Legend

17 Night
Discovering Unseen Central America Via The Panama Canal 17d Ptc-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend

17 Night
Black Sea Beauty & Eastern Mediterranean Icons Via The Corinth Canal 17d Ist-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

18 Night
Pilgrimage To The Parthenon, Pyramids & Petra 18d Pir-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

14 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Bgi-pty Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

19 Night
Parisian Nights & Breathtaking Fjords: France & Norway 19d Bod-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Onx-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Onx-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Onx-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

14 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Blb-bgi Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Balboa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

14 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Bgi-pty Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Onx-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend

17 Night
Black Sea Beauty & Eastern Mediterranean Icons Via The Corinth Canal 17d Pir-ist Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

14 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Blb-bgi Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Balboa
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Onx-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise Tour 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

23 Night
Irish Hills, Scottish Whisky & French Bordeaux 23d Lon-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Legend

20 Night
Call Of The Mediterranean & Canary Islands With The Corinth Canal 20d Pir-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Sailing This Summer! Save on 2021 Luxury River Cruises
Set sail with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, the world’s best and most awarded luxury river cruise line, in Italy, France, Peru and Egypt very soon. They've extended their Cruise Back Into Travel offer for a little while longer so you can join them on their first cruises back out into the world and save up to 30%.
Read More

Cheap World Cruise Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to World Cruise. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for World Cruise cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute World Cruise cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular World Cruise cruises often sail to Athens, Colon (Cristobal), Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Quepos and Isla Parida during their cruise itinerary. World Cruise cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barbados, Colon, Dover and Puerto Caldera. Most commonly, World Cruise cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.