South America Cruise Deals

South America Cruise Deals

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

32 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 4, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Origin
Silver Origin is Silversea Cruises' first ship built for a specific destination -- the Galapagos. (Photo: Fran Golden)

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
31 Night
South America Inca & Panama Canal DiscoveryDetails

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 18, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Inca & Panama Canal DiscoveryDetails

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Argentina, Uruguay BrazilDetails

687 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
South America CruiseDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Mar 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

721 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 15, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

721 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 64% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Puerto Montt, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) and Lima during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Copacabana Beach and Ushuaia. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 2nd, 2022.

