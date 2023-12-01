  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
South America Cruise Deals

South America Cruise Deals

We found you 14 cruises

Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

16 Night
South America Repo CruiseDetails

1,843 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina HolidayDetails

1,843 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

34 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
South America & Antarctica HolidayDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
South America CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
South America CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Antarctica Holiday VoyageDetails

679 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

178 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Galapagos Inner LoopDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

178 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap South America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to South America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for South America cruises. Save up to 60% on last minute South America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular South America cruises often sail to Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Stanley, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) and Punta Arenas during their cruise itinerary. South America cruises could leave from Buenos Aires, Callao, Los Angeles, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, South America cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

