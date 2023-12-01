  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
December 2023 Cruises to South America

December 2023 Cruises to South America

We found you 29 cruises

Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

16 Night
South America Repo CruiseDetails

1,844 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

14 Night
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina HolidayDetails

1,844 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

67 Night
South America CruiseDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Dec 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
South America & Antarctica HolidayDetails

1,026 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
South America CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

276 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Dec 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

34 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
South America CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Antarctica Holiday VoyageDetails

680 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Dec 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
South America CruiseDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

