South America River Cruises

Cancellation Information

South America
Any Cabin
River Cruises
Cancellation Information
Delfin III
Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)
Delfin III

10 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian AmazonDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Eclipse

18 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland IslandsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Eclipse

20 Night
Antarctica In Depth With Patagonian AdventureDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)
Scenic Eclipse

26 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands & Taste Of Argentina & BrazilDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica In Depth & Taste Of Argentina & BrazilDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland IslandsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse

19 Night
Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands - Solar Eclipse DepartureDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Santa Cruz II

14 Night
East Galapagos,machu Picchu & PeruDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Metropolitan Touring
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Eclipse

12 Night
Antarctica In DepthDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

South America River Cruises

South America Luxury Cruises

South America Family Friendly Cruises

South America Gay & Lesbian Cruises

South America Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises

South America Singles Cruises

South America Cruises for the Disabled

South America Senior Citizen Cruises

South America Fitness & Health Cruises

South America Gourmet Food Cruises

