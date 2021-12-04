  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

6-9 Day Cruises to South America

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
South America
Any
6-9 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

8 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xpedition
Celebrity Xpedition
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos Southern LoopDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Origin
Silver Origin (Image: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra
MSC Orchestra

8 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos Northern LoopDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xpedition

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Tcs World Travel CharterDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Outer Loop ItineraryDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Inner Loop ItineraryDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Flora

7 Night
Galapagos Outer LoopDetails

20 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Star

7 Night
South America From Rio De Janeiro To Buenos Aires: Santos & BuziosDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

6 Night
South America CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

9 Night
9 Nt Argentina, Rio & Sao Paulo CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos Northern Loop CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

8 Night
South America CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos Southern LoopDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

9 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Montevideo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos Northern LoopDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Xploration

7 Night
Galapagos Southern Loop CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia

6 Night
South America CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

8 Night
South America CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Montevideo
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

7 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Day British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

7 Day Alaska Cruises

7 Day Alaska Cruises

7 Day Asia Cruises

7 Day Asia Cruises

7 Day Bahamas Cruises

7 Day Bahamas Cruises

7 Day Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Southern Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

7 Day Europe Cruises

7 Day Europe Cruises

7 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Western Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Day Mexican Riviera Cruises

7 Day South America Cruises

7 Day South America Cruises

7 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Day Australia & New Zealand Cruises

7 Day Canada & New England Cruises

7 Day Canada & New England Cruises

7 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

7 Day South Pacific Cruises

7 Day South Pacific Cruises

7 Day Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Mediterranean Cruises

7 Day Greece Cruises

7 Day Greece Cruises

7 Day Mexico Cruises

7 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.