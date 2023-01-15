  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

15 Day Cruises to South America

15 Day Cruises to South America

We found you 142 cruises

Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

15 Night
Carnival In Rio VoyageDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Insignia
Insignia

24 Night
South America CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Volendam
Volendam

34 Night
Grand South America VoyageDetails

561 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

16 Night
Central & South America VoyageDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Most Inclusive Offer Ever

  • Book by 1/31 and your partner will get 60% off their voyage
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

16 Night
Central & South America VoyageDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
South America & AntarcticaDetails

1,038 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Repo - South AmericaDetails

2,094 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
South America Repo CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South America CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
South America CruiseDetails

731 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

984 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Night
South America Inca & Panama Canal DiscoveryDetails

1,038 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Night
South America Inca & Panama Canal DiscoveryDetails

1,038 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

338 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Antarctica Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week Transatlantic Cruises

2 Week British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

2 Week British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bahamas Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Bermuda Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Southern Caribbean Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Europe Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Western Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Greenland Cruises

2 Week Greenland Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Hawaii Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

2 Week South America Cruises

2 Week South America Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Around the World Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Middle East Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week Canada & New England Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week South Pacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Transpacific Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Mediterranean Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Africa Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Pacific Coastal Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

2 Week Trans-Ocean Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 26th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent