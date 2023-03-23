  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

10-14 Day Cruises to South America

10-14 Day Cruises to South America

We found you 70 cruises

Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

989 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Celebrity Eclipse
E C Aerial Miami433 R

14 Night
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina HolidayDetails

1,885 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,047 Reviews
Leaving:Saguenay Fjord
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,047 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Rio De Janeiro To Cape LibertyDetails

1,885 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
South America CruiseDetails

989 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina CruiseDetails

1,601 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,477 Reviews
Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,047 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 5, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

10 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

2,509 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 31, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,885 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

2,509 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
South America - Buenos AiresDetails

2,509 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,477 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

14 Night
South America ProductDetails

2,106 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Prices
  • Fare Insight
  • Price Tracker

Related Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day Antarctica Cruises

10 Day Transatlantic Cruises

10 Day Transatlantic Cruises

10 Day USA Cruises

10 Day USA Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Asia Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Bahamas Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Western Caribbean Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Europe Cruises

10 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Eastern Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Hawaii Cruises

10 Day Indian Ocean Cruises

10 Day Indian Ocean Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

10 Day South America Cruises

10 Day South America Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day Baltic Sea Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day South Pacific Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Mediterranean Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Africa Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Pacific Coastal Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Arctic Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

10 Day Mexico Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of March 9th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent