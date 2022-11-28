  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

South America Cruises

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Photo: marchello74/Shutterstock)

About South America Cruises

With a region as varied as South America, it's hard to know where to begin. Amazon River cruises bring you close to the rainforest and the indigenous people who live there. The Galapagos Islands off of Ecuador are a must-do for outdoor lovers; add a trek to Machu Picchu before or after. And finally, a Round-the-Horn cruise takes passengers from Brazil south to the tip of Argentina before exploring the fjords of Chile.

  • More about South America

  • What is the best time to cruise to South America?

  • Which cruise lines go to South America?

We found you 378 cruises

Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

15 Night
Chilean Fjords VoyageDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Marina
Marina

20 Night
South America CruiseDetails

722 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

7 Night
South America - BrazilDetails

2,485 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

16 Night
South America Repo CruiseDetails

1,868 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
Argentina, Uruguay & BrazilDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Ft Lauderdale To Rio De JaneiroDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,868 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

32 Night
South America CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Central & South America VoyageDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South America - SantiagoDetails

2,485 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Argentina, Uruguay & BrazilDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Azamara
Dec 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
South America CruiseDetails

206 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Falklands & Fjords VoyageDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
14 Nt Patagonia & Argentina HolidayDetails

1,868 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

More about South America

What is the best time to cruise to South America?

Most South America cruises run from November through early May. Since the seasons are opposite of the U.S., this is essentially summer in South America.

Which cruise lines go to South America?

South America is a huge continent encompassing many different regions, so cruise line presence will vary depending on where you intend to cruise. Holland America, Celebrity and Princess Cruises are among the mainstream cruise lines with offerings throughout the region, luxury lines like Oceania and Crystal frequent South American ports and expedition lines like Hapag-Lloyd and Lindblad can take you further south.

What are some things to do in South America?

Depending on your itinerary, you can do a tremendous amount in South America, from cruising the Amazon River or exploring the Galapagos to climbing up to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro or visiting Machu Picchu. For more: South America Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to South America?

Yes, passports are required for South America cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to South America?

What you pack will vary greatly depending on where and when you visit South America. Check the local weather and pack for any possible conditions. Some locations, like Machu Picchu in Peru, are at a very high altitude; to avoid altitude sickness be sure to hydrate (maybe pack a reusable water bottle) and follow local recommendations.

Related Cruises

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Buzios

Buzios

26 Reviews
Ilha Grande

Ilha Grande

6 Reviews
Ilhabela

Ilhabela

16 Reviews
Lima

Lima

106 Reviews
Montevideo

Montevideo

295 Reviews
Puerto Montt

Puerto Montt

175 Reviews
Puerto Natales

Puerto Natales

Punta Arenas

Punta Arenas

182 Reviews
Punta del Este

Punta del Este

49 Reviews
Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro

147 Reviews
San Juan del Sur

San Juan del Sur

132 Reviews
Santa Marta

Santa Marta

20 Reviews
Santarem

Santarem

38 Reviews
Santiago (Valparaiso)

Santiago (Valparaiso)

119 Reviews
Santos (Sao Paulo)

Santos (Sao Paulo)

40 Reviews
Scarborough

Scarborough

1 Review
Stanley

Stanley

167 Reviews
Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)

Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)

277 Reviews
West Point

West Point

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 16th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent