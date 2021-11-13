What is the best time to cruise to South America?

With a region as varied as South America, it's hard to know where to begin. Amazon River cruises bring you close to the rainforest and the indigenous people who live there. The Galapagos Islands off of Ecuador are a must-do for outdoor lovers; add a trek to Machu Picchu before or after. And finally, a Round-the-Horn cruise takes passengers from Brazil south to the tip of Argentina before exploring the fjords of Chile.

What you pack will vary greatly depending on where and when you visit South America. Check the local weather and pack for any possible conditions. Some locations, like Machu Picchu in Peru, are at a very high altitude; to avoid altitude sickness be sure to hydrate (maybe pack a reusable water bottle) and follow local recommendations.

Depending on your itinerary, you can do a tremendous amount in South America, from cruising the Amazon River or exploring the Galapagos to climbing up to the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro or visiting Machu Picchu. For more: South America Cruise Tips .

South America is a huge continent encompassing many different regions, so cruise line presence will vary depending on where you intend to cruise. Holland America, Celebrity and Princess Cruises are among the mainstream cruise lines with offerings throughout the region, luxury lines like Oceania and Crystal frequent South American ports and expedition lines like Hapag-Lloyd and Lindblad can take you further south.

Most South America cruises run from November through early May. Since the seasons are opposite of the U.S., this is essentially summer in South America.

