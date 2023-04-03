  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

We found you 1 cruise

Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Our Norwegian Sale Ends Soon

  • Book with Cruises.com for the lowest rates on Norwegian
  • Cruises.com Exclusive: Up to $2,000 Back + Free Tips for 2
  • Take All Free at Sea Offers (like Open Bar!)
  • Visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to book your next cruise

Cruises.com

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusive Access: Save up to $5000 on Luxury Cruises
For a limited time, Save up to $5000 and receive exclusive perks and value add on cruise lines such as Regent, Seabourn, Silversea, Oceania, Azamara, and more. 2-category upgrade, Free Pre-Paid Gratuities, Free Beverage Packages, and Up to $5000 in savings and Shipboard Credit. Book By 02/15/2022
Read More

Cheap Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Panama Canal & Central America. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Panama Canal & Central America cruises. Save up to 24% on last minute Panama Canal & Central America cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Panama Canal & Central America cruises often sail to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Colon (Cristobal) and Cartagena (Colombia) during their cruise itinerary. Panama Canal & Central America cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Panama Canal & Central America cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 3rd, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.