More about the Mexican Riviera
What is the best time to cruise to the Mexican Riviera?
Mexican Riviera cruises -- encompassing ports like Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan -- are offered year-round, with the most crowded time being the winter months. However, summer in this part of Mexico can be uncomfortably hot and humid, so spring and fall are particularly nice options.
Which cruise lines go to the Mexican Riviera?
Nearly all of the major cruise lines, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess and Disney, feature regular Mexican Riviera itineraries. Luxury lines like Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas include Mexican Riviera ports on Panama Canal and Central America itineraries.
What are some things to do in the Mexican Riviera?
The beaches and bars get top billing on Mexican Riviera cruises and there are plenty to choose from throughout. Water sports (including surfing), shopping and dining are also hugely popular.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?
Americans with Mexican Riviera cruises beginning and ending in the same U.S. port (Los Angeles, for example) do not need a passport. If your cruise starts or ends in a Mexican port, you'll definitely need a passport; having one is highly recommended for everyone in case travel plans change.
What should I pack for a cruise to the Mexican Riviera?
Lightweight, comfortable shorts, t-shirts and sundresses as well as swimsuits and sunscreen are musts.