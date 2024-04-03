  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Discovery Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Discovery Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

We found you 3 cruises

Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Diamond Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Diamond Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

903 Reviews
Crown Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Crown Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

2,175 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Emerald Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

1,810 Reviews
Royal Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

Royal Princess Cruises to the Mexican Riviera

1,719 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent